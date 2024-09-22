Thailand: Law 112 Amnesty Issue Continues to Heat Up Public Debate

September 22, 2024_ The amnesty issue related to Law 112 in Thailand remains a hot topic, with the government facing pressure to draft new legislation. Discussions are intensifying as the executive is being held accountable for its handling of the situation. Law 112, which concerns lèse-majesté, is at the center of a heated political and social debate in the country. Divergent views on its implementation and possible reforms continue to generate tensions between various interest groups. This news is reported by Daily News. Law 112 was introduced to protect the Thai monarchy, but is often criticized for its use as a tool of political repression.