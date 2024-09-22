Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Law 112 Amnesty Issue Continues to Heat Up Public Debate

September 22, 2024_ The amnesty issue related to Law 112 in Thailand remains a hot topic, with the government facing pressure to draft new...

Thailand: Law 112 Amnesty Issue Continues to Heat Up Public Debate
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ The amnesty issue related to Law 112 in Thailand remains a hot topic, with the government facing pressure to draft new legislation. Discussions are intensifying as the executive is being held accountable for its handling of the situation. Law 112, which concerns lèse-majesté, is at the center of a heated political and social debate in the country. Divergent views on its implementation and possible reforms continue to generate tensions between various interest groups. This news is reported by Daily News. Law 112 was introduced to protect the Thai monarchy, but is often criticized for its use as a tool of political repression.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
intensifying as Amnesty International as hot topic
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza