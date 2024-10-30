Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Lawyer appointed to investigate seven networks of celebrity influencers and hosts

October 30, 2024_ A lawyer has been appointed to investigate seven well-known influencer and host networks in Thailand, including the famous Pongsak...

Thailand: Lawyer appointed to investigate seven networks of celebrity influencers and hosts
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ A lawyer has been appointed to investigate seven well-known influencer and host networks in Thailand, including the famous Pongsak Pongsuwan. The investigation focuses on alleged links to illicit activities and improper conduct in the media industry. Authorities are seeking to clarify the situation and ensure transparency in the Thai entertainment industry. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The move aims to protect the integrity of the industry and ensure that business practices are conducted ethically.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
host networks has been appointed host been
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza