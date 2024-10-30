Thailand: Lawyer appointed to investigate seven networks of celebrity influencers and hosts

October 30, 2024_ A lawyer has been appointed to investigate seven well-known influencer and host networks in Thailand, including the famous Pongsak Pongsuwan. The investigation focuses on alleged links to illicit activities and improper conduct in the media industry. Authorities are seeking to clarify the situation and ensure transparency in the Thai entertainment industry. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The move aims to protect the integrity of the industry and ensure that business practices are conducted ethically.