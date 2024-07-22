Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Local elections in Ratchaburi heat up with new candidates
22 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 22, 2024_ Local elections in Ratchaburi, Thailand, are becoming increasingly intense with new contenders appearing. 'Kamnan Tui' Wiwat Nitikanjana, former president of the Ratchaburi provincial administration, has announced his re-nomination after resigning early. His decision was influenced by the growing political activity of Wanchai Thirasatjakul, former three-term president of the Ratchaburi provincial administration. The competition promises to be close, with other candidates such as Chaiyarat Sakdisarapong of the Move Forward party joining the race. Dailynews.co.th reports it. The local political situation is monitored closely, as it could influence the balance of power in the region.

