Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
Thailand: Local flowers conquer the global market
28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
28 July 2024_ Thailand is emerging as a major supplier of local flowers in the global market, thanks to the growing demand for high-quality floral products. Thai farmers are adopting sustainable and innovative practices to meet the needs of international markets, promoting the country's biodiversity and agricultural tradition. This initiative not only supports the local economy, but also enhances Thai culture through the beauty of its flowers. The growing popularity of Thai flowers is evidenced by international fairs and events that highlight their uniqueness and quality. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Thailand, known for its rich flora, is therefore strengthening its position in the global flower trade, contributing to sustainable development and promoting local culture.

