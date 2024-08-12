Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Local Steel Industry in Crisis Due to Chinese Imports

12 agosto 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ Thailand's steel industry is facing a crisis due to increased steel imports from China, which has led to low domestic production capacity. Millcon Steel announced a temporary suspension of operations due to declining sales and liquidity. The chairman of the Thai Industry Council has requested the Ministry of Industry to control the opening of new steel factories, as the current production capacity is already sufficient to meet domestic demand. In 2023, steel imports from China reached 18 billion baht, highlighting the negative impact on local companies. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The current situation raises concerns about the economic security of the Thai steel industry and jobs in the sector.

in Evidenza