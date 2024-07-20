Thailand: Madame Tala Dionisi assumes diplomatic leadership roles

19 July 2024_ Madame Tala Dionisi, wife of the Italian ambassador to Thailand Paolo Dionisi, has taken on two important leadership roles this year. In addition to chairing SHOM 2024, Madame Tala is also chair of one of the major annual diplomatic fundraising events. With a successful career in marketing and media, Madame Tala has expressed her commitment to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening diplomatic ties. His experience also includes active involvement in charitable organizations, such as Operation Smile Italia Onlus. Eliteplusmagazine.com reports it. Madame Tala highlighted the importance of gender equality and the role of women in society, appreciating Thai hospitality and culture.