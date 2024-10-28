Thailand: Mae Fah Luang Foundation Receives Res Publica Award in Italy

October 28, 2024_ The Mae Fah Luang Foundation, under Royal Protection, has received the prestigious Res Publica Award for its commitment to sustainable development and quality of life. The award was presented at a ceremony in Mondovì, Italy, on October 26, 2024, and celebrates organizations that contribute to community well-being. The foundation is known for its reforestation projects and for improving the living conditions of mountain communities in Thailand, also helping to combat opium cultivation. This award represents a major milestone for the foundation, which is celebrating 36 years of activity, as reported by dailynews.co.th. The ceremony highlighted international cooperation and the importance of initiatives that bring together different cultures for the common good.