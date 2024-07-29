Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Major political decisions coming in August

29 July 2024_ The month of August promises to be crucial for Thai politics, with three significant cases being resolved. The first concerns the possible dissolution of the opposition party 'Move Forward', with a ruling expected on August 7, followed by an impeachment case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Finally, the rehabilitation of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, is expected on August 22, which could influence the political landscape. The source of this information is matichon.co.th. These events could have a significant impact on the stability and political orientation of the country, with possible repercussions on the number of parliamentary seats and trust in the current government.

