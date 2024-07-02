Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Marriage equality law passed

July 2, 2024_ Same-sex couples in Thailand have expressed joy at the passage of the marriage equality law, which gives them the same rights as...

July 2, 2024_ Same-sex couples in Thailand have expressed joy at the passage of the marriage equality law, which gives them the same rights as heterosexual couples. The law was passed by the House of Representatives in March and is expected to be ratified by the Senate soon. LGBTQ+ couples across the country are eagerly awaiting the law to take effect, allowing them to marry and enjoy the same legal protections as heterosexual couples. The law is seen as a major step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports it. The final approval of the law is awaited with great hope by the Thai LGBTQ+ community.

