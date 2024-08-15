Thailand: Maserati Celebrates 110 Years of Innovation at Monterey Car Week 2024

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, celebrates its 110th anniversary during Monterey Car Week 2024, showcasing innovations and historic successes. The event culminates with the global launch of the MC20 supercar and its MC20 Icona variant, debuting for the first time in North America. Additionally, Maserati unveiled the MCXtrema, an exclusive race car, at Laguna Seca Circuit, marking an important milestone for the brand. The celebration also includes the House of Maserati, where visitors can enjoy fine wines from Italy's Antinori, highlighting the connection between luxury and Italian culture. The news is reported by easybranches.com. This event underscores Maserati's global impact and its continued dedication to automotive excellence.

