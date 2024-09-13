Thailand: Maserati conquers LGBTQ+ market with customization and Italian luxury

September 13, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, has seen a significant increase in sales in Thailand, with 30% of new customers belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. The carmaker, known for its elegant design and high performance, has been able to attract this market segment thanks to the possibility of customizing vehicles according to individual preferences. In addition, Maserati has recently renovated its showroom in Siam Paragon, inspired by the aesthetics of Italian boutiques, creating an exclusive shopping experience. The news was reported by positioningmag.com, highlighting how the Italian brand continues to expand its influence also in Asia. Vehicle customization is a key element in attracting customers who want to express their identity through their automobile.