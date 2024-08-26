Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
Thailand: Maserati launches its watch collection in Thailand

August 26, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian brand, has launched its watch collection for the first time in Thailand, attracting the attention...

Thailand: Maserati launches its watch collection in Thailand
26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian brand, has launched its watch collection for the first time in Thailand, attracting the attention of watch enthusiasts and collectors. The Maserati Sport collection stands out for its design inspired by automotive engineering, with automatic mechanisms and details that recall the world of racing. Each watch is a tribute to the brand's sporting heritage and luxury, symbolizing elegance and high performance. The news was reported by howemagazine.com. Maserati watches are available at Timedeco Shop and major shopping malls across the country, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of high-quality Italian engineering.

