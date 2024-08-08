Thailand: Maserati launches its watch collection in Thailand

07 August 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian brand, presented its watch collection for the first time in Thailand, attracting the attention of watchmaking and collecting enthusiasts. The Maserati Sport collection is characterized by a design inspired by automotive engineering, with automatic mechanisms and details that recall the world of racing. The watches not only offer high functionality, but also reflect the elegance and sportiness typical of the brand, a symbol of luxury and performance. The news was reported by marketthink.co. Enthusiasts can discover these exclusive watches at Timedeco Shop and in the main shopping centers of the country, as well as online.