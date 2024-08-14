Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Maserati launches its watch collection in the Thai market

August 13, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian car brand, recently introduced its first watch collection in Thailand, attracting the attention of...

14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian car brand, recently introduced its first watch collection in Thailand, attracting the attention of luxury watch enthusiasts. The collection, called Maserati Sport, draws inspiration from the brand's automotive engineering and features design details that recall the world of racing. In addition to watches, Maserati has also launched a new line of jewelry, featuring an elegant and sporty design that is perfect for completing any look. The products are available at Timedeco Shop and major shopping malls across the country, as reported by inzpy.com. This initiative marks a further step in Maserati's expansion strategy in Asia, a growing market for luxury goods.

in Evidenza