Thailand: Maserati reassures about the future of the brand in Asia

06 August 2024_ Maserati Thailand has confirmed that the Italian luxury car brand will not be discontinued, despite recent speculation. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares made it clear that Maserati will remain an integral part of the group and will continue to develop electric models such as the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. The automaker is currently transitioning to fully electric vehicles, with ambitious plans for the future. The news was reported by btimes.biz, underlining the importance of Maserati in the global automotive landscape. Stellantis' 'DareForward2030' strategy aims to position Maserati as a leader in the sustainable mobility sector.