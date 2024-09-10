Thailand: Maserati Strengthens Presence with New Showroom in Bangkok

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, has opened a new showroom in Bangkok, making its luxury vehicles more accessible to Thai consumers. The new space, located in Siam Paragon, has been designed to offer an exclusive and immersive experience, reflecting Italian elegance and tradition. With an investment of over 10 million baht, the showroom features a design that combines classic Italian elements with a modern atmosphere, creating an art gallery-like environment. The news was reported by marketeeronline.co, highlighting the importance of the Thai market for Maserati, which plans to deliver around 70 vehicles in 2024. This showroom represents the first example in Southeast Asia of a personalized purchasing experience, in line with the standards of the Milan showrooms.

