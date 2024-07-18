Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Mass poisoning at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok

July 17, 2024_ Thai police have identified Sherine Chong, a Vietnamese-American, as the suspect in the poisoning of five people at the Grand Hyatt...

Thailand: Mass poisoning at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ Thai police have identified Sherine Chong, a Vietnamese-American, as the suspect in the poisoning of five people at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok before killing herself with cyanide. Autopsies performed at Chulalongkorn Hospital confirmed the presence of cyanide in the victims' bodies. Investigators believe the motive is linked to debt problems resulting from a failed investment in a construction project. Police ruled out other suspects as the suite where the bodies were found was locked from inside. The Bangkok Post reports it. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI and the collaboration of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mass poisoning at Autopsies performed at Chulalongkorn Hospital at Thai
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza