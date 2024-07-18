Thailand: Mass poisoning at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok

July 17, 2024_ Thai police have identified Sherine Chong, a Vietnamese-American, as the suspect in the poisoning of five people at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok before killing herself with cyanide. Autopsies performed at Chulalongkorn Hospital confirmed the presence of cyanide in the victims' bodies. Investigators believe the motive is linked to debt problems resulting from a failed investment in a construction project. Police ruled out other suspects as the suite where the bodies were found was locked from inside. The Bangkok Post reports it. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI and the collaboration of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok.