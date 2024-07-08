Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Measures to ensure the sustainability of the Social Security Fund

July 8, 2024_ With rising life expectancy and declining birth rates, Thai authorities are seeking new measures to ensure the sustainability of the...

Thailand: Measures to ensure the sustainability of the Social Security Fund
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 8, 2024_ With rising life expectancy and declining birth rates, Thai authorities are seeking new measures to ensure the sustainability of the Social Security Fund. The fund, expected to reach 5 trillion baht by 2025, risks being depleted by 2054 due to a shrinking workforce and low contribution rates. The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and representatives of insured people propose solutions such as increasing the retirement age and changing the contribution ceiling. The first quarter 2024 report from the Office of the National Council for Economic and Social Development highlighted concerns about the sustainability of the fund. This is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The proposals also include improving investment returns and debt recovery, particularly government debt.

