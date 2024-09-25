Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Meeting between Thai Defense Minister and Italian Deputy Defense Minister

September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, Thai Minister of Defense, General Nattapol Nakpanit, welcomed Italian Deputy Minister of Defense, Matteo...

Thailand: Meeting between Thai Defense Minister and Italian Deputy Defense Minister
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, Thai Minister of Defense, General Nattapol Nakpanit, welcomed Italian Deputy Minister of Defense, Matteo Perago di Cremnago, on an official visit to Thailand. During the meeting, the historical ties and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense and security sector, were discussed. In addition, the Italian patrol vessel Raimondo Montecuccoli called at Laem Chabang Port, Thailand, highlighting maritime cooperation. This news was reported by matichon.co.th. This meeting is an important opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Thailand and Italy, which have developed since 1896.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During the meeting welcomed Italian Deputy Minister of Defense the
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza