Thailand: Meeting between Thai Defense Minister and Italian Deputy Defense Minister

September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, Thai Minister of Defense, General Nattapol Nakpanit, welcomed Italian Deputy Minister of Defense, Matteo Perago di Cremnago, on an official visit to Thailand. During the meeting, the historical ties and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense and security sector, were discussed. In addition, the Italian patrol vessel Raimondo Montecuccoli called at Laem Chabang Port, Thailand, highlighting maritime cooperation. This news was reported by matichon.co.th. This meeting is an important opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Thailand and Italy, which have developed since 1896.