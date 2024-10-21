Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Meteorological Department denies false reports of 24 storms

October 21, 2024_ Thailand's Meteorological Department has said that reports of 24 storms arriving in the country this year are false. The denial...

Thailand: Meteorological Department denies false reports of 24 storms
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Thailand's Meteorological Department has said that reports of 24 storms arriving in the country this year are false. The denial comes at a time when people are worried about severe weather conditions. Authorities have urged people not to pay attention to such unfounded rumors and to follow official announcements only. The current weather situation does not predict any imminent extreme events, thus reassuring the public. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The Meteorological Department is the government body responsible for forecasting and managing weather-related emergencies in Thailand.

