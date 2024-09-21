Thailand: Minimum wage hike to 400 baht postponed due to lack of quorum

September 21, 2024_ Thailand's long-awaited minimum wage hike to 400 baht per day has been postponed due to a lack of turnout at the wage committee meeting. Only nine members were present, while a quorum of ten was needed to hold a vote. Permanent Secretary for Labour Pairoj Chotikasathien expressed disappointment that the vote could not proceed. A new meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, but even if an agreement is reached, the hike will not be implemented on October 1 as originally planned, the Bangkok Post reported. The minimum wage hike is one of the Pheu Thai government's election promises, which aims to improve the living conditions of Thai workers.