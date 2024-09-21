Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Minimum wage hike to 400 baht postponed due to lack of quorum

September 21, 2024_ Thailand's long-awaited minimum wage hike to 400 baht per day has been postponed due to a lack of turnout at the wage committee...

Thailand: Minimum wage hike to 400 baht postponed due to lack of quorum
21 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Thailand's long-awaited minimum wage hike to 400 baht per day has been postponed due to a lack of turnout at the wage committee meeting. Only nine members were present, while a quorum of ten was needed to hold a vote. Permanent Secretary for Labour Pairoj Chotikasathien expressed disappointment that the vote could not proceed. A new meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, but even if an agreement is reached, the hike will not be implemented on October 1 as originally planned, the Bangkok Post reported. The minimum wage hike is one of the Pheu Thai government's election promises, which aims to improve the living conditions of Thai workers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an agreement minimo minimum has been
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza