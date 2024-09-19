Thailand: Minimum Wage Increase Set to Begin October 1, 2024

September 19, 2024_ Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has announced the possibility of increasing the daily minimum wage to 400 baht starting October 1, 2024, along with support measures for affected businesses. The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the tripartite committee, composed of representatives of employers, employees and the government, scheduled for tomorrow. Despite disagreements between the parties, the government is determined to proceed with the increase, which it believes is the best option to reduce the impact on businesses. The new measure could come into effect in some provinces starting March 1, 2025, as reported by Bangkok Post. The current minimum wage is a hot topic in Thailand, where economic inequality and the cost of living are constantly evolving.