Thailand: Ministry of Commerce collaborates with Wing Yip to promote Thai products in Europe

September 23, 2024_ The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand has partnered with Wing Yip, a leading Asian food retailer in the UK, to promote Thai products in the UK and Europe. The initiative aims to increase the visibility of Thai products through online and offline marketing campaigns, trade shows and events. The ministry will also provide support to Thai companies looking to enter European markets. Wing Yip, which has stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Cricklewood, is known for its wide range of Asian food products and has a strong online presence. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for Thai companies to expand their business reach in international markets.