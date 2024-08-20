Thailand: Model Taew-Ning Presents Bottega Veneta in Exclusive Photoshoot

August 19, 2024_ Young Thai actress and model Taew-Ning Kanyaweer recently posed for a photoshoot inspired by the Pre Fall 2024 collection of Bottega Veneta, a prestigious Italian fashion brand. The photoshoot, created in collaboration with L'Officiel Thailand, highlights the elegance and craftsmanship of the brand, with a design that reflects contemporary culture and the concept of rebirth. Taew-Ning, who has gained popularity in the entertainment industry, was chosen as the brand ambassador and attended Milan Fashion Week, where she could appreciate the authenticity of Italian style. The news was reported by lofficielthailand.com and highlights the importance of Italian fashion in the global panorama, highlighting the connection between Thailand and Italy in the fashion world.