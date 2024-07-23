Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Mongkol Surasajja favored for the position of President of the Senate

23 July 2024_ Mongkol Surasajja, former governor of Buri Ram, is the leading candidate for the post of Senate President when the Upper House meets...

Thailand: Mongkol Surasajja favored for the position of President of the Senate
23 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Mongkol Surasajja, former governor of Buri Ram, is the leading candidate for the post of Senate President when the Upper House meets today. The selection of the President of the Senate and his deputies will follow the swearing-in ceremony. Mongkol has the support of the 'Blue Group', an alliance that includes Prawit Wongsuwon, former deputy prime minister, and other Palang Pracharath Party officials. Mongkol is also linked to a powerful faction of the Bhumjaithai Party in the Northeast, the political capital of Buri Ram. The Bangkok Post reports it. The meeting of the Senate is necessary to elect the President and his deputies, with the candidate receiving the greatest number of votes being selected.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
candidate receiving Mongkol Surasajja his deputies candidato
