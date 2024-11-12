Thailand: Monitoring of monetary and fiscal policies under Chairman Kittiratt

November 12, 2024_ Kittiratt Na-Ranong has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Thailand, drawing attention to the country’s...

November 12, 2024_ Kittiratt Na-Ranong has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Thailand, drawing attention to the country’s future monetary and fiscal policies. His leadership is expected to guide the central bank through a challenging economic period, aiming to stabilize the economy and promote growth. Analysts expect Kittiratt, a former Finance Minister, to bring an innovative and strategic approach to managing financial resources. Kittiratt’s appointment is seen as a crucial step in addressing Thailand’s current economic difficulties, กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reported. The Bank of Thailand, a key institution in the country’s monetary policy, plays a key role in maintaining economic stability and promoting sustainable development.