Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Monks Banned from Giving Alms in Some Commercial Areas

August 12, 2024_ Thai authorities have reiterated the ban on monks receiving alms in specific commercial areas, in order to preserve public order and...

Thailand: Monks Banned from Giving Alms in Some Commercial Areas
12 agosto 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Thai authorities have reiterated the ban on monks receiving alms in specific commercial areas, in order to preserve public order and respect for religious traditions. This measure was taken to prevent monks from being disturbed during their spiritual practices and to maintain a peaceful environment for believers. It was also emphasized that commercial activities must not interfere with religious ceremonies and compliance with Buddhist norms. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Local authorities are working to ensure that Buddhist traditions are respected, while trying to balance the needs of commerce and spirituality.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities emphasized that commercial activities must autorità garante authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza