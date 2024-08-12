Thailand: Monks Banned from Giving Alms in Some Commercial Areas

August 12, 2024_ Thai authorities have reiterated the ban on monks receiving alms in specific commercial areas, in order to preserve public order and respect for religious traditions. This measure was taken to prevent monks from being disturbed during their spiritual practices and to maintain a peaceful environment for believers. It was also emphasized that commercial activities must not interfere with religious ceremonies and compliance with Buddhist norms. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Local authorities are working to ensure that Buddhist traditions are respected, while trying to balance the needs of commerce and spirituality.