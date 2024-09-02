Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Thailand: MOTIF celebrates 20 years with the launch of Dolce&Gabbana Casa

September 02, 2024_ MOTIF, a renowned luxury furniture brand in Thailand, celebrated its 20th anniversary by launching the first Dolce&amp;Gabbana Casa...

Thailand: MOTIF celebrates 20 years with the launch of Dolce&Gabbana Casa
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 02, 2024_ MOTIF, a renowned luxury furniture brand in Thailand, celebrated its 20th anniversary by launching the first Dolce&Gabbana Casa collection in Southeast Asia. The event took place at the Central Embassy in Bangkok, with distinguished guests including Italian Ambassador Paolo Dionisi. Featuring unique Italian designs, the collection is inspired by themes such as Carretto Siciliano and Blu Mediterraneo, reflecting Italian elegance and culture. The news was reported by naewna.com. MOTIF now offers Dolce&Gabbana Casa fans the opportunity to purchase these exclusive pieces, adding a touch of Italian style to their home decor.

