Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: MotoGP success with Francesco Bagnaia's victory

October 28, 2024_ The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 was a huge success, attracting over 205,000 spectators over the weekend. Two-time world champion...

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024 was a huge success, attracting over 205,000 spectators over the weekend. Two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia of Italy took the win, closing the gap on Spaniard Jorge Martin to just 17 points. In the Moto2 category, Thailand's Somkiat Chantra took an impressive fourth place, while Japan's Ai Ogura celebrated his world title with local fans in Buriram. The news was reported by siamrathvariety.com. This event has further cemented the popularity of MotoGP in Thailand, with the Buriram circuit also set to host the first grand prix of the 2025 season.

