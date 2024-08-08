Thailand: Move Forward Party banned for threatening monarchy

08 August 2024_ Thailand's Constitutional Court has disbanded the Move Forward Party (MFP) and banned its leaders from participating in elections for ten years. The judges ruled that the party posed a threat to the constitutional monarchy and national security due to its proposed changes to the lèse-majesté law. Among the leaders affected by the ban are senior councilor Pita Limjaroenrat and party leader Chaithawat Tulathon. The party's 142 remaining members have 60 days to find a new party or lose their status as MPs. The news is reported by Bangkok Post. The court's decision highlights political tensions in Thailand, where the monarchy plays a crucial role in the country's stability.