Thailand: Move Forward Party Transforms into People's Party

August 10, 2024_ The dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) has been reborn as the People's Party, with its former key members joining the new political party. Natthapong Ruengpanyawut, the party's new leader, introduced executives Sarayoot Jalaik and Santi Khamnu at a press conference in Bangkok. Mr. Natthapong expressed confidence in the new party's ability to continue the work of the MFP, stressing the need to tread carefully following the Constitutional Court ruling. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The People's Party aims to continue the political legacy of the MFP, a party known for its progressive and reformist stance in Thailand.