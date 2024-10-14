Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Muay Thai Celebration in Italy with WBC

October 13, 2024_ The city of Verona, Italy, hosted the big Muay Thai event 'Amazing Muay Thai Fight Day' to celebrate the 20th anniversary of WBC...

Thailand: Muay Thai Celebration in Italy with WBC
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ The city of Verona, Italy, hosted the big Muay Thai event 'Amazing Muay Thai Fight Day' to celebrate the 20th anniversary of WBC Muay Thai. The event featured top athletes, including former champion Keaw Phayak, who fought against young talent Yodpitak, winning the WBC title. The event also featured other top-level fights, with athletes from different countries, including Italy, with Lodovica Ciarpa Glini and Mauro Serra. The news was reported by khaosod.co.th, highlighting the growing interest in Muay Thai in Italy, supported by initiatives that promote Thai sports culture around the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
World Boxing Council WBC title muay thai event Amazing Muay Thai Fight Day event
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza