Thailand: Muay Thai Celebration in Italy with WBC

October 13, 2024_ The city of Verona, Italy, hosted the big Muay Thai event 'Amazing Muay Thai Fight Day' to celebrate the 20th anniversary of WBC Muay Thai. The event featured top athletes, including former champion Keaw Phayak, who fought against young talent Yodpitak, winning the WBC title. The event also featured other top-level fights, with athletes from different countries, including Italy, with Lodovica Ciarpa Glini and Mauro Serra. The news was reported by khaosod.co.th, highlighting the growing interest in Muay Thai in Italy, supported by initiatives that promote Thai sports culture around the world.