Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Mud and waste emergency after Mekong River floods

September 15, 2024_ Thai authorities are working hard to clear streets that have been swamped with mud and garbage after the Mekong River overflowed.

Thailand: Mud and waste emergency after Mekong River floods
15 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ Thai authorities are working hard to clear streets that have been swamped with mud and garbage after the Mekong River overflowed. The event has caused severe disruption to local communities, with debris needed to be removed quickly to ensure residents' safety. Cleanup operations have been launched in several affected provinces, with the aim of restoring normalcy as soon as possible. The situation is being closely monitored, as further rains could worsen conditions, according to the news site เดลินิวส์. Local authorities are also assessing the long-term impact of the flood on infrastructure and public health.

