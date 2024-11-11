Thailand: My Only Sunshine Launches Italian-Inspired Tuscan Dreams Collection

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ Designer Nat-Nicha Thanlongkorn, creative director of the brand My Only Sunshine, collaborated with actress and fashion icon Nychaa Nuttanicha to present the collection "Tuscan Dreams". Inspired by the beauty of Tuscany and Italian rural architecture, this collection includes ready-to-wear pieces made of comfortable fabrics and unique embellishments. The highlight of the collection is the 'Verona Dress', a strapless dress that reflects the elegance and delicacy typical of Italian art. The news was reported by mrbadboygo.com. The collection, which will be available for Fall/Winter 2024, promises to bring a touch of Italian style to the wardrobe of Thai women.

