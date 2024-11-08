Thailand: My Only Sunshine Launches Italy-Inspired 'Tuscan Dreams' Collection

November 8, 2024_ Thai brand My Only Sunshine has presented its new clothing collection 'Tuscan Dreams', in collaboration with actress and fashion icon Nychaa. This collection, designed for travel and relaxation, draws inspiration from the beauty of Tuscany and Italian rural architecture, with elements that also recall Amsterdam. Among the key pieces is the 'Verona Dress', a dress that combines fine fabrics and floral details, evoking the elegance of European cities. The news was reported by inzpy.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in Thai design. The collection is available in various stores and online, allowing all women to wear a piece of Italy in their wardrobe.