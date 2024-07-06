Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Natee Utarit art exhibition inspired by Italy

5 July 2024_ Thai artist Natee Utarit presented her exhibition 'Déjà vu: The Last Chapter' in Bangkok, inspired by her time spent in Naples, Italy....

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ Thai artist Natee Utarit presented her exhibition 'Déjà vu: The Last Chapter' in Bangkok, inspired by her time spent in Naples, Italy. The exhibition, divided into three parts, explores themes that intertwine Christian art and Buddhist philosophy, using techniques such as stained glass and sculpture. Utarit collaborated with Italian artisans to obtain the desired materials, exhibiting works that reflect the influence of Italian Renaissance art. The exhibition concludes on 6 July 2024 at Richard Koh Fine Art in Bangkok. Sarakadeelite.com reports it. The event attracted attention for its unique fusion of cultures and artistic techniques.

in Evidenza