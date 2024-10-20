Thailand: Nearly 20% of Thai Adolescents Need Psychological Support

October 20, 2024_ A survey conducted by the Department of Mental Health has revealed that nearly 20 percent of Thai teenagers are in need of psychological support. The survey, which involved 1,000 young people, found that many of them are struggling with stress and anxiety. In response, the department has developed an app to identify young people in need and provide them with helpful resources, the Bangkok Post reported. The app is an important step in addressing the growing mental health issues among young people in Thailand, a growing issue in the country.