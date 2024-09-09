Thailand: Negroni Week Celebrates the Italian Cocktail with Events in Bangkok

September 08, 2024_ Negroni Week returns from September 16 to 22, 2024, bringing the celebration of the iconic Italian cocktail made with gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari to Thailand. During the week, bars and restaurants in Bangkok will be hosting various events and twists on the classic Negroni, with part of the proceeds going to Slow Food, a charity. Among the protagonists will be renowned Italian bartenders, such as Tommaso Cecca and Luca Cinalli, who will bring their expertise and creativity to the bars of the Thai capital. The news was reported by lifestyleasia.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the global mixology scene. Negroni Week represents a unique opportunity for cocktail lovers to discover new variations and taste the authenticity of the Negroni in an international context.