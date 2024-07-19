Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Thailand: New 10-year strategy to become a medical hub in Asia

July 19, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a new 10-year strategy to transform the country into a leading medical center in the Asian region....

19 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a new 10-year strategy to transform the country into a leading medical center in the Asian region. The initiative aims to improve healthcare infrastructure, attract international investment and promote medical tourism. The strategy also includes the training of highly qualified medical personnel and the adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, will be the hub of this ambitious project. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. The aim is to position Thailand as a leader in the healthcare sector in Asia, while improving the quality of services offered to citizens and visitors.

