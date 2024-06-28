Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New bags from SIRIVANNAVARI inspired by Italy

Thailand: New bags from SIRIVANNAVARI inspired by Italy
28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 June 2024_ The Thai brand SIRIVANNAVARI has launched three new bag models inspired by global female figures, with a strong connection to Italy. The bags, called 'La Luna', 'La Belle' and 'The Colosseum', are made of premium calfskin and produced in Italy, ensuring high quality and refined design. 'La Luna', meaning 'The Moon' in Italian, features a curved design and a practical magnetic closure, while 'La Belle' and 'The Colosseum' offer unique functionality and style. The bags were created with details inspired by riding accessories, a sport loved by the brand's designer. This was reported by the website celebonline.in.th. These new models represent a perfect combination of Italian elegance and Thai craftsmanship, destined to complete every woman's look.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Thai The bags The Thai brand SIRIVANNAVARI Italia
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza