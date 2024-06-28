Thailand: New bags from SIRIVANNAVARI inspired by Italy

27 June 2024_ The Thai brand SIRIVANNAVARI has launched three new bag models inspired by global female figures, with a strong connection to Italy. The bags, called 'La Luna', 'La Belle' and 'The Colosseum', are made of premium calfskin and produced in Italy, ensuring high quality and refined design. 'La Luna', meaning 'The Moon' in Italian, features a curved design and a practical magnetic closure, while 'La Belle' and 'The Colosseum' offer unique functionality and style. The bags were created with details inspired by riding accessories, a sport loved by the brand's designer. This was reported by the website celebonline.in.th. These new models represent a perfect combination of Italian elegance and Thai craftsmanship, destined to complete every woman's look.