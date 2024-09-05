Thailand: New Cabinet With 13 Ministers, 8 Of Them Women

September 4, 2024_ Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has officially appointed a new government led by Phaethongthan Shinawatra, which includes 13 new ministers, including 8 women. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on September 6, 2024 at Amphon Palace. Phaethongthan, 38, is Thailand's youngest prime minister and has a political career that includes significant roles in the Pheu Thai party. This government marks a major turning point in Thai politics, with unprecedented female representation. The news was reported by matichon.co.th. The new government aims to address the country's economic and social challenges, promoting inclusive and sustainable policies.