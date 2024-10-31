Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
Thailand: New Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Thailand Arrives After Long Selection Process

October 31, 2024_ A new chairman of the Board of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) will be appointed on Monday after a three-month selection process. The...

Thailand: New Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Thailand Arrives After Long Selection Process
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ A new chairman of the Board of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) will be appointed on Monday after a three-month selection process. The selection committee, headed by former Finance Permanent Secretary Sathit Limpongpan, will meet for a secret ballot on November 4. The decision was previously postponed due to concerns about possible political interference, with the government intending to propose its own candidate. Among the names in the running is former Trade Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong, who is known for his criticism of the BoT's interest rate policy, the Bangkok Post reported. The Bank of Thailand is the institution responsible for the country's monetary policy and financial stability.

