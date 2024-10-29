Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Thailand: New committee to tackle economic challenges and boost GDP growth
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ A joint state-private sector committee will be set up in Thailand to address economic problems and boost GDP growth, Thai Chamber of Commerce president Sanan Angubolkul announced. During a meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the need for economic stimulus measures to boost consumer spending ahead of the New Year festival was raised. The committee will meet every six months to discuss proposals and strategies to revitalize the economy, aiming for GDP growth of 4-5% next year. The proposals include subsidies, tax incentives and assistance for small and medium-sized businesses. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The committee aims to work together to find new sources of income and support struggling families, amid rising domestic debt.

