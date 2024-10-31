Thailand: New deal to ship pandas from China

October 31, 2024_ Thailand has reached a new agreement with China to send more pandas to the country. The agreement was made between the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand and the Wildlife Conservation Association of China, with the aim of sending more pandas in 2025. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of wildlife conservation and promote tourism in Thailand. Pandas, the symbol of Chinese wildlife, are highly appreciated by visitors and are a major tourist attraction. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The sending of pandas to Thailand is part of a larger program of cultural and scientific exchanges between the two countries.