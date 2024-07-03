Thailand: New debt approved for state-owned enterprise investments

July 3, 2024_ Thailand's Cabinet has approved the creation of new debt to support investment by state-owned enterprises. This decision aims to stimulate economic growth and improve the country's infrastructure. The state-owned enterprises involved will receive funds for strategic projects that will contribute to national development. The initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen the Thai economy and attract foreign investment. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. The measure has been welcomed by various economic sectors, who see it as an opportunity to revive the country's economy.