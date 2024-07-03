Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New debt approved for state-owned enterprise investments

July 3, 2024_ Thailand's Cabinet has approved the creation of new debt to support investment by state-owned enterprises. This decision aims to...

Thailand: New debt approved for state-owned enterprise investments
03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Thailand's Cabinet has approved the creation of new debt to support investment by state-owned enterprises. This decision aims to stimulate economic growth and improve the country's infrastructure. The state-owned enterprises involved will receive funds for strategic projects that will contribute to national development. The initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen the Thai economy and attract foreign investment. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. The measure has been welcomed by various economic sectors, who see it as an opportunity to revive the country's economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investimento investment attract foreign investment reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza