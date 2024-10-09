Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: New Depositary Receipts Linked to European Brands, Including Ferrari

October 8, 2024_ The Thai Stock Exchange has registered five new Depositary Receipts (DRs) related to major European companies, including the Italian...

Thailand: New Depositary Receipts Linked to European Brands, Including Ferrari
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 8, 2024_ The Thai Stock Exchange has registered five new Depositary Receipts (DRs) related to major European companies, including the Italian brand Ferrari. These financial instruments, which allow investors to access foreign stocks, will start trading on October 9, 2024. Among the registered DRs, "FERRARI80" represents the shares of the famous Italian car manufacturer, famous for its high-performance cars. The news was reported by prachachat.net. The new DRs offer Thai investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios with internationally renowned stocks.

