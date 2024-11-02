Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New Drug Measures to Ensure Public Health and Safety

November 2, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a strategic plan to combat drug trafficking and improve public health in the country. The new...

Thailand: New Drug Measures to Ensure Public Health and Safety
02 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a strategic plan to combat drug trafficking and improve public health in the country. The new measures include increased controls and police operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks, as well as rehabilitation programs for drug addicts. This initiative aims to reduce the impact of drugs on Thai society, promoting a safer environment for all citizens. Local authorities are working with international organizations to implement these effective strategies. The news was reported by Daily News. The Thai government, known for its strict anti-drug laws, continues to seek solutions to address a problem that affects many communities in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
droga drug combat drug trafficking country
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza