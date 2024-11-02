Thailand: New Drug Measures to Ensure Public Health and Safety

November 2, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a strategic plan to combat drug trafficking and improve public health in the country. The new measures include increased controls and police operations to dismantle drug trafficking networks, as well as rehabilitation programs for drug addicts. This initiative aims to reduce the impact of drugs on Thai society, promoting a safer environment for all citizens. Local authorities are working with international organizations to implement these effective strategies. The news was reported by Daily News. The Thai government, known for its strict anti-drug laws, continues to seek solutions to address a problem that affects many communities in the country.