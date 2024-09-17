Thailand: New Era Begins with First Cabinet Meeting and Digital Wallet Project

September 17, 2024_ Today, the first official meeting of the new Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra, after his recent appointment, was held. During the meeting, a plan was presented to implement a digital wallet project for 14.5 million vulnerable people, with a budget of 140 billion baht. The government plans to start money transfers from September 25, aiming to stimulate the economy. In addition, the Ministry of Transport has proposed three investment projects with a total value of 100 billion baht. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Thai government aims to strengthen its economic and social management through innovative initiatives and infrastructure investments.