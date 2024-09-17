Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New Era Begins with First Cabinet Meeting and Digital Wallet Project

September 17, 2024_ Today, the first official meeting of the new Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra, after his recent...

Thailand: New Era Begins with First Cabinet Meeting and Digital Wallet Project
17 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Today, the first official meeting of the new Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra, after his recent appointment, was held. During the meeting, a plan was presented to implement a digital wallet project for 14.5 million vulnerable people, with a budget of 140 billion baht. The government plans to start money transfers from September 25, aiming to stimulate the economy. In addition, the Ministry of Transport has proposed three investment projects with a total value of 100 billion baht. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Thai government aims to strengthen its economic and social management through innovative initiatives and infrastructure investments.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cent appointment Thai Today September 17
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza