Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Thailand: New Government and Economic Challenges in Focus

August 23, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party has finalized the composition of its new government, presenting a plan to tackle debt and boost GDP growth. Former...

August 23, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party has finalized the composition of its new government, presenting a plan to tackle debt and boost GDP growth. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has proposed a vision to improve the economy, while Phalang Pracharat Party discusses key issues with its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul. In addition, the government has initiated measures to prevent pollution, banning the discharge of fish-washing water into sewers. The source of this information is the daily newspaper เดลินิวส์. The new government also faces concerns about impending floods and the need to ensure food security in the country.

