Thailand: New government pledges allegiance to king in official ceremony

September 6, 2024_ Thailand's new cabinet, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, has sworn allegiance to the king in an official ceremony at Dusit Palace. All members of the cabinet, including ministers from various departments, attended the event, which also included two ministers who were absent due to COVID-19. The prime minister expressed her emotion during the meeting with the media, stressing the importance of the moment. The ceremony was followed by a special cabinet meeting to discuss future policies, including a plan to distribute 10,000 baht to vulnerable groups. The news was reported by prachachat.net. The cabinet, composed of members of the Pheu Thai party, aims to address the country's economic and social challenges.